Harun Maalim Hassan: How road crash pushed me into new career

Harun Maalim Hassan

Mr Harun Maalim Hassan the executive director of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities displays his book titled 'Behind the Wheels' during its launch at KICC, Nairobi on March 23, 2017. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Wanja Mbuthia  &  Amina Wako

Harun Maalim Hassan is the Executive Director at the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD). He also co-founded the Northern Nomadic Disabled Persons’ Organisation (Nondo), an organisation focusing on persons with disabilities in nomadic communities. 

