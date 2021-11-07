From number cruncher to an environmental champion

Edward Mungai

Dr Edward Mungai, the Chief Executive Officer at KCIC Group.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Wanja Mbuthia  &  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • Together with a strong team, I founded KCIC, completely shifting my career from accounting to environment conservation.
  • Through KCIC, we are sensitising people that climate change is real.

Dr Edward Mungai is the Chief Executive Officer at KCIC Group, which comprises Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC), Kenya Climate Ventures (KCV), and KCIC Consulting Limited (KCL).

