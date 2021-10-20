From beer to politics: Tabitha Karanja eyes Nakuru senate seat

She’s a trailblazer in the liquor industry. An African queen decorated on the continental arena due to her unprecedented achievements in business. The personification of excellence.

She’s a true definition of a successful leader and time is ripe for Keroche Breweries Ltd proprietor Tabitha Karanja to enter the political arena.

The Germans have Angela Merkel, the leader of Europe’s greatest economy and continental integration. Hillary Clinton shattered the glass ceiling in America while the United Kingdom’s Margaret Thatcher redefined power.

In Kenya, Charity Ngilu and Martha Karua captured the imagination of the nation, but the stage is now set for yet another iconic figure to storm the ‘club of men’ as the country prepares for the campaign season.

Ms Karanja, a high-flying businesswoman who has successfully fought an international brewery, has announced a bid to vie for the Nakuru senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

Keroche Breweries, which she started in 1997 with her husband Joseph Karanja, is the only alcoholic beverage firm that’s fully owned by a Kenyan. Ms Karanja, 56, is one of only a handful of female brewery owners across Africa.

“I want to influence policies from the front row. I’ve been toying with the idea for years, but I’m now ready to go for it,” she said yesterday.

Mrs Karanja is leaving boardroom engagements with top-notch executives to the unpredictable political field full of pitfalls, conmen and parasites.

She is aware of the jibe that will be thrown her way in the unfamiliar territory but she has rolled up her sleeves for the battle ahead. “Obviously, politics is not for the week, but unless those with different agenda take up the mantle, we won’t be able to change the narrative,” she offered.

Before her formal announcement, social media was awash with rumours and excitement. Encouraging responses influenced her decision. “The positive vibe from social media is encouraging. I understand the slippery political terrain but I’m ready to slug it out,” said Ms Karanja.

“I first want to understand what the electorate want; their expectations, before coming out with a manifesto,” she added.

Ms Karanja wants to support policies that will lift local investors, having endured endless harassment from competitors who sought to edge her out of business. “The journey in the industry has been tough, but it made me tougher. I want to help others,” she observed.

In a recent tour of Naivasha, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga said local entrepreneurs have not enjoyed a level playing field to fight it out with multinationals.

“These are some of the things that I’ll push for, if Nakuru voters accord me a chance to represent them at the Senate. I don’t belong to any political party, but I’m weighing my options. Time is still on my side,” she averred.

Given her financial strength, it’s pretty obvious that Ms Karanja won’t be bullied by veteran politicians. In 2015, Keroche won the African Leadership Network Transformational Business award in Marrakesh, Morocco.

It was declared Africa’s Best Growing Company. The award is given to a notable business leader who has created significant socio-economic impact in Africa by building a business with revenues greater than US$50 million.

“We must be brave enough to get out of our comfort zones, take risks, think big, be innovative and remain focused on the big picture. The initial days of the business were the toughest, getting people to trust our plastic packaged products was not easy, many people thought we were packaging some dangerous stuff that could knock out drinkers,” she said.

From an initial investment of Sh500,000 about 24 years ago in a small manual plant that produced cost-effective fortified wines for the low end market, the company set its sights servicing markets and gaps they felt were neglected by multinationals.

They ventured into the spirits market with traditional and innovative products. Their massive growth between 2003 and 2007 necessitated the expansion of choices within the middle and upper beer market.

In 2008, Keroche launched a state-of-the-art plant and with it, Kenya’s first sugar free beer – Summit Lager.