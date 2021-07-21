Equity CEO James Mwangi tells learners to control hormonal urges

Equity Group chief executive officer (CEO) James Mwangi has urged young learners to exercise self-control over their bodies and keep off retrogressive cultural practices.

While speaking at Emurua Dikirr Secondary School in Trans Mara East Sub-County yesterday, Mr Mwangi told students that the reason God differentiated human beings from animals is to give them the ability to reason and choose what is best for them.

In advising learners that every action they take has consequences, the CEO asked them to control their feelings by saying ‘no’ to urges that can ruin their future.

“When your body pushes you because of hormonal transformation, use your head to control your body. Otherwise you will engage in matters that could cause you regret later,” he said.

The CEO was in Emurua Dikirr to commission 'Wings to Fly' scholarships where 108 bright children from poor backgrounds benefited from the programme.

“We are losing a lot of children, especially boys, because of drugs and early marriages that do not benefit them. I call upon young people to be focused because they are the future of our country,” he added.

Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai commended the office of the County Commissioner for its persistent efforts to end female circumcision, early marriages and moranism in the devolved unit.

“Together, we will contain retrogressive cultural practices that hinder our children from getting quality education. I will continue offering the support needed to our children,” he said.

Mr Tunai’s sentiments were echoed by area Member of Parliament (MP) Johanna Ng’eno, who thanked Equity Bank Foundation for support that has helped the county to achieve 100 per cent transition to secondary and tertiary levels.

Memuri Lato, a beneficiary, who attained 397 marks and who is set to join Kisumu Girls’ High School, thanked the lender for selecting her, saying she will work hard to realise her dream of becoming a neurosurgeon.

Robert Wanyoike, also a beneficiary from Little Leaders Kilgoris Academy who scored 350 marks and admitted to Kilgoris Boys High, said his dream to become a software engineer after school will now be realised.

A total of 24 students (10 boys and 14 girls) under Wings to Fly and another 84 students (46 girls and 38 boys) under Elimu Scholarship from Emurua Dikirr Constituency benefited from the programme.