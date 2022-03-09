Debora Anditi Ajwang': My mission is to restore LSK's image

Debora Anditi Ajwang’ is an advocate and a company secretary, with a career that spans more than 15 years and cuts across private legal practice, NGO, telecommunication and financial sectors.

She will be running for president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in the society's forthcoming elections.

She spoke to Nation.Africa about her career and her bid to become the next LSK president.

How did you career development start and ultimately lead you to the field that you are in?

I started out at the firm of Dentons H.H.M. where I did my pupillage. After that, I had the benefit of practicing in two other great law firms in Nairobi where I did both Commercial, Conveyancing and Litigation work. I really enjoyed my days in court. Those are memorable. Thereafter, I deep-dove into commercial practice in varied capacities in the legal corporate sector where I now find myself.

How did your involvement in the political and electoral field start?

Well, I have never considered myself a politician. I do like to be part of the solution and will not shy away from offering to serve. Having said that, my late mother was a nominated councillor - what we now call MCAs - so perhaps the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree.

In respect to the LSK, a young lawyer who I mentored many years ago approached me a few months ago and told me that I should consider vying for a position in the council as he thought that I had the right qualities. The thought had not crossed my mind prior to this. I consulted a few senior lawyers, who are my mentors, and they advised go for it.

This coupled with the need to see and grow the LSK into a stronghold institution kindled the desire. I have also picked a lot of valuable lessons in my professional life, generally in the conduct of board affairs, which knowledge I think I can offer to the LSK and help build the institution that are all proudly part of. And here I am.

What is your mission and vision once elected?

My vision for LSK is to restore it back to what it was, a professional society, which serves it members first and secondly, the public in protecting the rule of law.

This can only be done by establishing a culture of good corporate governance, which encompasses accountability, transparency, fairness, risk management and social responsibility.

Finally, being passionate about education, I plan to initiate a Law Society of Kenya Institute which will be a centre of excellence, imparting knowledge not only to our members, but to anyone who seeks to study specific areas of the law.

Our counterparts in the accounting profession have done this successfully. It is agreed that there is value in continued professional development. However, we lack an institutionalised learning setup. I would like to take the lead in helping advocates create a premier learning authorised certified to issue academic certifications for continuous professional development.

What are some challenges you faced as a woman in your profession?

First, I must say that I have been very lucky as I started out in firms which had progressive policies and which support women and treat them fairly and equally.

However, as I have risen to senior management, I have had to fight to get the same respect and recognition as my male counterparts at the same level. I have had to work twice as hard to prove myself.

Who has been your greatest motivation to leadership?

Two people. My late mum, who I guess planted this fire in me, and Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo. I met her many years ago when I was a young lawyer working at The Cradle, where she was my boss. She is smart, bold, fearless and consistent.

What do you think sets you apart from the other candidates?

First of all, my practical experience in corporate governance. Having practiced as a company secretary for over eight years, I have gained a wealth of experience in this field. I have also been a champion of governance at a senior level in the corporate world both as a senior manager and a member of boards. This has equipped me with not only skills in corporate governance, but also management and leadership, which LSK is in need of at the moment.

What's your advise young women who want to pursue a career in politics?

First, develop knowledge in a specialised field. I believe a university degree gives one a basic platform to explore the world. After that, pursue politics.

Secondly, be consistent and authentic. Don’t go where the wind blows. If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.

How do you maintain a work-family/personal balance?

Ordinarily, I go to the gym at 5am. This is my personal time. When I can’t make it to the gym, I take a 5km walk. I will be honest, I haven’t had time to do this since campaigns started, but the walking as I talk to voters across the country is definitely a good substitute for the gym.