Debora Anditi Ajwang': My mission is to restore LSK's image

Debora Anditi Ajwang’

Debora Anditi Ajwang’.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • I plan to initiate a Law Society of Kenya Institute which will be a centre of excellence.
  • My practical experience in corporate governance sets me apart from the other candidates.

Debora Anditi Ajwang’ is an advocate and a company secretary, with a career that spans more than 15 years and cuts across private legal practice, NGO, telecommunication and financial sectors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.