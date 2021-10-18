Consistent businesses maintain a specific level of quality

Personnel of the world class Danish restaurant Noma work in the kitchen in Copenhagen on May 31, 2021.


Photo credit: Thibault Savary | AFP

By  Lucy Kiruthu

Management consultant

In my village, there is a popular eatery that serves roast goat meat and some boiled chicken plus the accompaniments. I have been to this restaurant multiple times in the last decade.

