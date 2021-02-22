Coca-Cola picks Debra Mallowah as new East and Central Africa VP

Debra Mallowah
Debra Mallowah
Photo credit: Courtesy 
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Debra joins Coca-Cola from Safaricom Plc (Vodafone Group) where she was the Chief Business Development Officer.

Coca-Cola has appointed former Safaricom Chief Business Development Officer Debra Mallowah as the new Vice President for the East and Central Africa Franchise.

Related

More from Business

  1. PRIME Counties get greenlight to borrow loans of up to Sh60bn

  2. Marsabit's cooperatives turn to diversification

  3. Debra Mallowah joins Coca-Cola

  4. UK goods get 25-year tax free entry in Kenya

  5. PRIME Tuskys: Spies, lies and the fight to save dying retailer

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.