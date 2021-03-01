Businesses marching on one year after Covid strike

Tea auction

Workers at Empire Kenya tea packing the product for auction and export on 5 August 2020.



Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Kiruthu

Management consultant

What you need to know:

  • Being lean does not necessarily mean having less staff or closing down some branches.
  • Every business needs to have clarity on who its current customers are and what their expectations are.

Happy new month! It is March and many businesses are marching on. This is despite unexpected happenings a year ago. The Covid-19 pandemic affected many aspects of businesses. Being adaptable, coping to win, building resilience, being flexible, holding on to customers and redefining business models is what smart businesses have done during this period.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.