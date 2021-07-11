Bilha Ndirangu becomes first Kenyan woman to head Africa Leadership Academy

The African Leadership Academy (ALA) has appointed Bilha Ndirangu as its new CEO, making her the first Kenyan and first female to head the academy.

Until her new appointment, Ms Ndirangu was the CEO of Africa’s Talking (AT), a Pan-Africa mobile technology company.

During her stint at Africa’s Talking, Ms Ndirangu oversaw the company’s incredible growth and expansion to more then 20 African countries.

She has also previously worked as the Senior Project Manager of Dalberg Global Development, leading the design and implementation of Equity Foundation’s Wings to Fly Scholarship project.

“Her experience working with senior leaders across the continent and building a Pan-African company has uniquely prepared her to lead the academy,” said Khumo Shongwe, the chair of ALA Board of Trustees.

Ms Ndirangu promised to use her new position to champion for better access to education for children among other programmes.