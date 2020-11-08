Andrew Muriungi, the go-getter who quit a lucrative job to be own boss

Andrew Muriungi is the founder and managing director at Rhino Mabati Factory Limited. In 2015, the 40-year old entrepreneur ditched a well-paying managerial job to wade into the uncharted waters. He shares his Career Path story with the Sunday Nation.

I am the second born in a home of four siblings. I was born in Nairobi, but we later moved to Meru, where I attended DEB Primary School. I attended Meru School and later the University of Nairobi, where I acquired a bachelor in Accounting and Economics. Out of curiosity, I enrolled for an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) course. When I was almost clearing, I saw an advertisement from a company that was looking for someone who had specialised in ACCA.

I applied and got the job. It was a family organisation, and I loved what I was doing. One-and-a-half years down the line, I felt I was not growing and decided to quit. The company tried to talk me into staying, but my mind was made up. I left without a plan and was jobless.

Soon enough, I came across an advert from one of the leading local media houses. They were looking for digital business executives — it was at a time when digital media was getting established in the country. I did not know anything in this field, but I applied for the job then started doing some serious research around it, in case I was called for an interview.

I got called for the interview and got the job. I was offered a retainer of Sh15,000. I knew nothing about this job but was willing and ready to learn. The advantage was, everybody else was trying to understand how digital works, so I did not feel undeserving. After about three months, I realised that customers in diaspora want to get business from here. My focus shifted from Kenyan customers to those in the diaspora. And it worked.

After about seven months, things started looking up, and the company started cashing in. After serving as a junior digital business executive for one-and-a-half years, I was promoted. The promotions kept coming. After seven years, I left for another leading media house as an agency business Manager. A few months in, I felt it was about time to leave employment. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but I was sure I didn’t want to be employed anymore.

In 2015, after working in the media house for one year, I resigned and left armed with nothing but my savings and a dream. My family and close associates were concerned. My dad sent elders to try and talk me out of my ‘mad’ decision, but my mind was made up.

A year earlier, I was constructing my family house. It was a hectic and costly affair. Being that I was not always on the site, there was a lot of roof-material wastage. I got talking to friends who had built houses before. The narrative was the same. That was when the idea of Rhino Mabati was birthed. I was determined to introduce customised sheets to the market.

In 2016, we started putting everything together. It was not easy at all. Quite often, I questioned my vision. The lowest moment came when we had produced our first products and was all excited to start when it occurred to me that we had to do branding and get the Kenya Bureau of Standards approval. The total cost for this was about Sh1.6 million. We did not have this amount. We had to make a drastic decision, which was to sell my wife’s car. We cleared this and finally opened our Rhino Mabati Factory Limited doors in Kitengela.

Four years down the line, the company has three branches in the country in Kitengela, western Kenya and Meru. We have bagged several awards and other than that, we have created jobs for the youth. At 40, I am the oldest employee here.

My advice to the Kenyan youth is that do not wait to have enough capital to start a business. Instead, identify a gap, come up with a solution, believe in yourself and start-off. Do not be afraid of taking risks. Remember you have the advantage of age.

lmbuthia@ke.nationmedia.com, ambuthia@ke.nationmedia.com