Leadership bootcamp attracts notable personalities

Senior leaders from across the world, including career professionals and entrepreneurs, will grace a major international leadership bootcamp, intended to foster global connections.

The second edition of the Dr Abiola Salami International Leadership (DASIL) Bootcamp, will be held in Mombasa on June 29, with key speakers from within and outside the continent scheduled to address.

“The DASIL Bootcamp presents a unique and exciting opportunity for career professionals and entrepreneurs to immerse themselves in a global context and enhance their leadership capabilities. It features interactive workshops, keynote sessions, team-building exercises, and cultural exchanges,” event organisers said.

Key speakers

Participants are expected to be taken through sessions covering strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and innovative leadership.

Among the key speakers will be Harvard University’s Prof Dana H. Born, Mr Ray Jefferson of White House Fellows in the Office of POTUS, seasoned board chair and former chairperson at Access Bank Plc Dr Mosun Belo-Olusoga, as well as the convener, world-class Performance Strategist & Forbes Council Member Dr Abiola Salami.

“Transformational leadership emerges from a place of balance and inner peace,” says Dr Salami, the CEO of CHAMP Global Leadership Consulting.