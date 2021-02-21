Law firm to pay Sh102m for not honouring deal

Kenya Commercial Bank financed the sale at 100 per cent shareholding in APL and 80 per cent shareholding in AMCL on behalf of Dr Samuel Thenya, the founder of Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

A law firm has been ordered to pay Sh102 million for failure to honour a professional undertaking in the sale of high-end Adlife Plaza in Kilimani, Nairobi.

