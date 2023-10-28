Latest range of iPhone series launched in Kenyan market

Salute iWorld, the authorized reseller of Apple products, has unveiled latest four smartphones in the Kenyan market- the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple says the new devices are set to improve on users’ experience, featuring cutting-edge technology, exquisite design and high performance, even as Salute iWorld indicated that with increased smartphone penetration in the country, its business has grown by 30 per cent this year, relative to 2022.

Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, said iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with features such as colour-infused glass, 48MP Main Camera offering 2x Telephoto capability and a powerful battery, powered by A16 Bionic chip.

“Their innovative features include a robust design, featuring colour-infused glass and a textured matte finish, paired with an aluminum frame designed for an ergonomic grip,” Joswiak said.

Essential additions

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also come equipped with a USB-C connector for versatile charging and data transfer, and offer capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Salute Holdings Group Managing Director Vivek Mehra said the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max represent a leap forward in mobile technology, introducing one of the lightest phones and powered by the A17 Pro chip for better battery life and services such as gaming.

“These models introduce an aerospace-grade titanium design that's not only incredibly robust but also lighter than ever before,” he said.

The models also come with a USB-C connector to enhance connectivity, and faster Wi-Fi 6E to support smooth workflows, while also offering capacities of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The companies said essential additions to complement the devices also include a 20W USB-C Power Adapter, MagSafe cases, MagSafe Charger, AirPods, and AirTag.

Impressive milestone

Apple introduces the new devices amidst a growth in smartphone penetration, with latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya indicating that feature phones fell by 2.4 per cent in the year to June 2023 to 32.1 million compared to 32.9 million in the year ending June 2022, as the number of smartphones used grew by 15 percent to 30.8 million up from 26.8 million.

“The growth in the devices market has led us to achieve a remarkable 30 percent growth in comparison to the year 2022. This impressive milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier Apple products and accessories to our valued customers, along with an exceptional level of service,” said Vincent Onyango Business Manager, Salute iWorld.

Mr Onyango said the growing shift to smartphones in Kenya depicts consumers' appetite for gadgets capabilities and the growing need for internet connectivity.