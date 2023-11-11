Landlords now responsible for payment of electricity bills in new meter rule

The owners of premises connected to the power grid now have the responsibility to ensure payment for electricity consumed in a major shift in which Kenya Power has halted the provision of multiple meters for housing unit blocks owned by a single customer.

In a new strategy aimed at sealing revenue leaks due to illegal connections, the utility said that applications for meter separation will no longer be processed, although sub-metering would be allowed.

“Management has recently revised guidelines on metering new connection applications. Going forward, there will be a provision of one meter only per plot where a plot belongs to one owner with multiple premises,” said Kennedy Ogalo, acting general manager, of infrastructure development at Kenya Power, in a memo to regional managers.

“This implies that new applications from premises with multiple units like apartments, flats, and others, shall comprise only one meter. Therefore, meter separation applications will not be processed. Subsequent metering of the supplies will be sub-metering at the prerogative of the premises’ owners,” he said.

A sub-meter receives electricity from the main meter, which in turn allows building owners to measure the electricity usage at individual units.

Mr Ogalo said premises owners will be responsible for paying the bill for electricity consumption recorded via the single meter from Kenya Power.

Multiple owners

The new guidelines, however, exempt new applications in plots comprising multiple owners such as housing estates, apartments, and commercial buildings with independent owners.

Kenya Power said large power tariff customers, government-related connections such as affordable housing projects, and government-owned housing schemes, are exempt from the new metering guidelines.

“Meter separation from exempted categories will be allowed,” Mr Ogalo added.

To enforce the new rules, Kenya Power has set numerous process controls across all stages, right from application for connection to the power grid to actual metering.

Only one supply would be created per application, where the premises to be connected with electricity have one owner despite having multiple dwellings such as flats, apartments, and others.

“At the design stage, the proposed network shall take into consideration the energy demand anticipated from multiple premises and culminate the same in a single account. At the construction stage, the prerequisites shall remain wayleave approval, submission of wiring certificates, and contracting the customer account. Execution of the scheme shall be as designed,” Mr Ogalo said.

New metering regulations

Insiders said the new metering regulations target sealing revenue leaks through illegal connections and improving efficiency in the payment of power bills.

“There has been a lot of disorder with regard to individuals holding multiple meters. This came with the challenges of illegal connections and collection of revenue for electricity units used. It would be easier to enforce compliance when we have one meter under one name” the source said.

Connection of customers has been a challenge to Kenya Power, partly due to shortages of meters due to prolonged court fights over tenders.

The utility last month disclosed that nearly 300,000 customers are still waiting to be connected to electricity after it ran out of meters.

The severe shortage of meters has frustrated thousands of customers seeking new meters to replace their faulty or stolen meters. This has affected households, businesses, and some crucial installations such as health facilities and schools.