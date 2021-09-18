Landlords feel pinch of empty buildings

An empty hall inside Geomaps Centre in Upper hill, Nairobi, on September 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Tucked in the heart of Upper Hill, Geomaps Centre is a construction beauty that blends well into the skyscrapers dominating the skylines in this part of Nairobi. The squarely shaped building – sitting off Matumbato and Mawensi roads junction -- is attractively glass-walled from corner-to-corner, reflecting the skies to earn the sea blue colour. It is a seven-floor office block that, no doubt, must be housing offices of some of the best-performing companies in the city.

