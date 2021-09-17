Land row muddles Sh145m recovery by Consolidated Bank

Consolidated Bank

A Consolidated Bank branch in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Consolidated Bank’s planned auction risks dragging more individuals into the battle, as the three court cases proceed in court.

Consolidated Bank is entangled in a complex land battle in which four different parties are claiming ownership, even as the lender seeks recovery of an unpaid loan through auction of the Sh145 million property.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.