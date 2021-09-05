Land reforms to cost the government over Sh5 billion

Food and Agriculture Organization official Husna Mbarak addresses the press during a national land dialogue by non-State actors in Nairobi on August 30, 2021. She called on the government to collaborate  with non-State actors on land reforms.

  • Land sector non-state actors want the government to ensure cases of historical land injustices are concluded.
  • Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney indicated that land issues can be addressed through a complete overhaul of the sector.




Kenya’s ongoing land reforms, including digitisation of land records and cleaning up of registries, will cost the government over Sh5 billion.

