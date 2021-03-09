Lancet CEO seeks Sh1.9bn pay amid shareholder row

Lancet Kenya CEO Ahmed Kalebi is seeking close to Sh1.9 billion from the laboratory services firm in the wake of a shareholder fallout with his French and South African partners.

Dr Kalebi, who helped found the firm in 2009, on Monday sent a separation agreement to the director of Lancet ahead of the firm’s board meeting Tuesday, setting the stage for one of Kenya’s largest executive payouts.

He informed his South African and French partners of his intention to quit the firm on April 30 when his employment contract as East Africa CEO and chief consultant pathologist expires.

“The current term under the aforementioned employment contract is set to lapse on 30th April 2021 and our client does not wish to apply for a new term,” said a letter sent to the firm by Dr Kalebi’s lawyer, Donald Kipkorir.

“The total claim under the employment contract and under shareholder agreement is Sh1,851,879,151.75 which sums our client claims,” says the letter.

He reckons that the majority shareholders have sidelined him from Lancet operations, including hiring of executives while diluting his ownership.