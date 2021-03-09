Lancet CEO seeks Sh1.9bn pay amid shareholder row

Dr Ahmed Kalebi Lancet
lancet-dr
Photo credit: File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lancet Kenya CEO Ahmed Kalebi is seeking close to Sh1.9 billion from the laboratory services firm in the wake of a shareholder fallout with his French and South African partners.
  • Dr Kalebi, who helped found the firm in 2009, sent a separation agreement to the director of Lancet ahead of the firm’s board meeting Tuesday, setting the stage for one of Kenya’s largest executive payouts.

Lancet Kenya CEO Ahmed Kalebi is seeking close to Sh1.9 billion from the laboratory services firm in the wake of a shareholder fallout with his French and South African partners.

