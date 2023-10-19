Kuramo eyes women-led companies with Sh22bn war chest

Investment management firm Kuramo Capital is set to sink Sh22.4 billion ($150 million) into female-led enterprises in Kenya and other nations in Africa over the next decade.

The funding will be disbursed under an accelerator platform dubbed Moremi Fund, a three-pronged initiative that includes a warehousing and lending facility.

The first cohort of beneficiaries has been established and includes 40 female entrepreneurs and fund managers.

The programme is set to address funding and knowledge gap for women in business, a roadblock it sees as a major barrier to the inclusive, sustainable economic and social development of countries on the continent.

“We believe that, just as we can address gaps with African fund managers in the past, we can achieve a similarly catalytic impact with our gender lens initiative,” said Kuramo CEO and Founder Wale Adeosun.

The accelerator programme offers a structured curriculum for capacity building, technical assistance, and mentoring for women in business.

Kuramo says the programmes takes off at a time when investing in Africa is gaining traction.

“At Kuramo Capital and Kuramo Foundation for Sustainable Development, we firmly believe that the fastest way to unlock capital for female entrepreneurs and gender-smart businesses at scale is to invest in female-led and gender-diverse fund managers. We are delighted to promote inclusive economic empowerment of female-led funds in Pan-Africa,” noted Sarah Ngamau, managing director for Moremi Fund.