Kura in rush to complete Sh93 billion road projects

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority is in a rush to complete more than 700 kilometres of ongoing road projects spread across different counties at a cost of Sh93.8 billion before President Kenyatta’s term comes to a close.

The projects distributed in 31 counties are at various stages of completion.

Nairobi boasts the lion’s share with a length of 172.6 kilometres valued at Sh52 billion, followed by Machakos whose length of projects is 83.6 kilometres at a cost of Sh6.8 billion.

Ongoing projects in Nakuru, Mombasa and Kisumu cities have a length of 44, 24.7 and 11.8 kilometres, respectively. They will cost Sh3.5 billion, Sh1.8 billion and Sh687 million respectively.

Trans Nzoia county is at the bottom of the list with a 2.2-kilometre road that will cost Sh164 million, followed by Embu’s 2.5 kilometres at Sh254 million.

The agency is also undertaking multiple low-volume seal roads in various counties, including Mombasa, Meru, Lamu, Garissa, Kisumu and Bungoma.

Boost key sectors

Kura Director-General Silas Kinoti says the agency is keen to ensure that the process of acquiring parcels of land for the road networks is above board.

Once complete, the roads are expected to boost key sectors of the country’s economy such as agriculture, transport, tourism, real estate, industrialisation, small and medium enterprises, and hospitality, among others.

Kura recently cautioned the public against falling prey to a suspected land fraud after two plots it acquired six years ago were offered for sale. The parcels of land are along the Nairobi Expressway Mombasa Road. Kura had acquired the land for road expansion.

“The land was acquired from Strategic Industries in 2014 for the purpose of constructing City Cabanas. Any person(s) purchasing the said portion of parcels shall do so at their own risk,” he warned.

Mr Kinoti has informed members of the public that this parcel of land was acquired for road construction.

The alleged vendors of the vast parcel of land running into billions of shillings are using forged and fictitious documents to sell two parcels of land, he said.

Job opportunities

The ongoing roads are viewed as critical in opening and growing the economy.

The Kura boss insists a good network of quality and high standard road infrastructure acts as a catapult to the country’s middle-income, whose end result is the industrialisation of the country and providing job opportunities for the youth.