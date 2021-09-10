KTDA Chief Executive Officer Lerionka Tiampati resigns

Lerionka Tiampati, the long-serving chief executive officer of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), has left office before the expiry of his contract, the company announced Friday.

In a statement, KTDA said Mr Tiampati opted for an early exit.

This comes less than three months since he was sent on compulsory leave.

Mr Tiampati, who was suspended on June 20 alongside five other officials, was to know his fate after three months.

The six officials were sent on a three-month leave to allow investigations into their conduct.