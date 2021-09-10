KTDA Chief Executive Officer Lerionka Tiampati resigns

Lerionka Tiampati

The then KTDA Holdings Chief Executive Officer Lerionka Tiampati speaks during the Africa Tea Convention at Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi in May 11, 2017.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lerionka Tiampati, the long-serving chief executive officer of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), has left office before the expiry of his contract, the company announced Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.