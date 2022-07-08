KTDA ‘borrowed Sh63bn to fund bonus’

Behind the improved bonus payments for tea farmers is a commercial loan, that will be paid back at a cost of over Sh65 million in interest, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings Chairman David Ichoho has disclosed.

The total bonus to be paid by July 11, Mr Ichoho said, will rise by 43 percent — from Sh44 billion in 2021 to Sh63 billion — which is a commercial credit that will see each of the 650,000 beneficiaries give back at least Sh100 to service the loan, besides the between Sh5 and Sh10 advance pay that also gets surcharged on final pay computations.

“We did our math and decided that, if we borrowed for the farmer, pay him, so as to take back at least Sh100 from him during subsequent payouts; it was fair as opposed to sending him to borrowing to make ends meet,” Mr Ichoho told Inooro TV yesterday.

Tea deliveries for May and June are yet to be sold amid a fluctuating market, especially in Pakistan, and a global dollar crunch that has affected cash flows.

Mr Ichoho admitted that had KTDA not sought the loan, it would not have met its contractual obligations with farmers and the bonus pay, which, on average has recorded a 76 per cent increase, would not have sufficed.

On July 2, the KTDA management met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, where they discussed at length how to increase the earnings.

“We discussed the need to add value to our tea … but as things stand, packing our tea can only be for the local market that consumes about five per cent of our harvests. Adding value for the export market is not easy since we have to first conduct a market intelligence survey,” Mr Ichoho said.

Rekindle hope and faith

“What we expressly guaranteed the President was that we will rekindle hope and faith in the sector and ensure that frustrations that lead to farmers uprooting tea bushes are pacified,” he said,

He said 11 factories are now being recruited into making orthodox tea that is gaining popularity and providing a window of opportunity in virgin markets.

The Presidential Press Service released a memo indicating that Mr Kenyatta had expressed optimism that the improved performance would energise the more than 650,000 smallholder farmers and 30 per cent of Kenyans employed in agriculture.

“The President was happy that the establishment of the minimum reserve price at the Mombasa Tea Auction last July led to an increase in tea export earnings from Sh120 billion in 2020 to Sh136 billion in 2022,” read the memo in part.

Kenya Tea Sector Reforms Chairman Irungu Nyakera has protested at the high cost of production in the sector “where producing a kilogramme of green tea on average costs the farmer between Sh80 and Sh110”.

He complained of a drastic drop in out-turn, where for every 100 kilos of green leaf, there is an alarming derivative of 23 kilos of dry tea — a drop of 1.2 per cent.

He said there is a need to roll out a structured programme to bring down the production cost, post-harvest losses and stealing at the weighing scale so as to make the net earnings compact.

Mr Nyakera said the subsidised fertiliser from Russia is expected into the country between August 15 and mid-September and should reach the farmer at Sh2,500 per 50kg bag.