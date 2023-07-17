KTDA appoints Enos Njeru board chairperson following David Ichoho's resignation

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has appointed Enos Njiru Njeru as its new chairman following the abrupt resignation of David Ichoho last week.

Mr Ichoho resigned following a two-day tea conference that was held in Kericho County last week. The conference, which was convened to discuss reforms in the tea sector, was chaired by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The appointment of Mr Njeru comes despite a court order that temporarily suspended the ouster of Mr Ichoho pending the determination of a case he has filed challenging his removal.

Mr Njeru has been serving on the Board of KTDA since July 2021 representing farmers from KTDA Zone Six which comprises of factories in Embu County.

Also Read: Farmers eye radical tea sector reforms at Kericho conference

His appointment takes effect Monday, July 17.

“The Board of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings Limited has today appointed Enos Njiru Njeru as its national chairman effective Monday, July 17, 2023. This follows the resignation of David Muni Ichoho as Chairman last week on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, through a letter which was received and accepted by the board,” said KTDA in a statement.

The new KTDA chairman said he will champion reforms in the tea sector and explore new markets for Kenya’s tea to boost the returns of farmers.

“In line with our commitment to progress, I will champion a comprehensive tea reforms agenda. Our industry is not immune to change, and we must adapt to remain competitive and sustainable,” said Mr Njeru in a statement.

“Embracing innovation, exploring new markets, and diversifying our products will be key in expanding the horizons of the tea sector. Together, we will chart a course that elevates the tea industry to new heights of prosperity.”

Mr Ichoho, whose reign has lasted for exactly two years, took over as KTDA Board chairman in June 2021 following the ouster of Peter Kanyago, who had been at the helm of the tea agency for many years.

He got temporary relief from the High Court last week as Justice Jairus Ngaah, in a ruling on Wednesday last week stopped his removal and certified his case as urgent.

“I have read the applicant’s application dated 11, July 2023 filed under a certificate of urgency of even date. The same is certified urgent and leave granted in terms of prayers 1 and 2 of the summons,” the judge said, adding that the suit shall be mentioned on July 25, 2023, for further directions.

Mr Ichoho says in his plea to the court that his sacking is illegal because he was kicked out of the office without any written reasons.