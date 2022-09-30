KRA to launch TV station

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will launch a web-based television station on Monday October 3.

The station, dubbed KRA TV, will run on the KRA website and will offer simplified tax and customs content in a bid to enhance tax compliance across the country.

“The ‘KRA TV’ platform will be hosted on KRA website and drive a demand-based viewership. The station will host customized tax content that the public may consume at their convenience,” the authority said in a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Marketing and Communication, Grace Wandera.

The TV will have scheduled live programming of tax awareness activities including Tax Talks, Tax Thursdays and Stori za Ushuru among other simplified downloadable tax content.