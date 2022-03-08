KRA Sh1bn claim adds new twist to aviation firm’s woes

Times Tower, the KRA headquarters

Times Tower, the KRA headquarters. Bluebird Aviation has sued KRA claiming the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes has not provided it with assessment leading to Sh1.08 billion tax claim.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

In the third quarter of the 2020-2021 financial year Bluebird Aviation earned Sh221.6 million. The business was booming.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.