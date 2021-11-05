Times Tower

KRA seeks reversal of court decision to allow brewer to reopen

By  Brian Wasuna

What you need to know:

  • High Court ruled that it was not in the best interest of the public for the brewer to be shut down over alleged tax evasion.
  • KRA argues that the Excise Duty Act allows the taxman to shut down companies that use counterfeit stamps to evade taxes.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked the Court of Appeal to reverse a decision that allowed Nanyuki-based Mount Kenya Breweries to resume operations seven months after being shut down for alleged tax evasion.

