KRA completes Lamu port cargo clearance dry run ahead of launch

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Scanner with two Rubber Tyres Gantry Cranes are part of the last batch of equipment being ferried to the new Lamu Port ahead of its Operationalization in this photo taken on 15th May 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has completed a dry run for a cargo clearance system to be on Thursday when Maersk Shipping Company makes its maiden call at the Lamu Port.

