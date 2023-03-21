KRA blocks wind-up of 1,092 firms over Sh1bn tax arrears

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is seeking to stop some 1,092 companies from closing business before they pay Sh1.15 billion tax arrears that the taxman says they owe.

KRA says it has formally filed an objection at the Attorney-General’s office to stop the dissolution of the firms before they settle their tax dues.

During the period between July 2022 and March 2023, the companies through the Registrar of Companies issued 90-day notices through the Kenya Gazette alerting the public of their intended voluntary dissolution.

The notices invited the public to share any reasons why the companies should not be dissolved.

KRA says it has been puzzled by the applications of the firms – which range from single proprietor businesses, family-owned firms, and local subsidiaries of international firms - for voluntary strike-off while still owing tax debts to the government.

Intended dissolution

“The KRA has lodged objections barring 1,092 companies from intended dissolution and striking off from the Registrar of Companies for the period July 2022 to March 2023 before the settlement of tax liabilities. Cumulatively, these companies owe a total of Sh1.15 billion in unpaid taxes to KRA,” said the tax agency.

KRA says it has given sufficient reasons to the Registrar of Companies to temporarily stop the dissolution of the companies, pending the unsettled tax dues.

“KRA requires directors of companies due for closure, to pay their tax debts before submitting their applications to the Registrar. This will ensure the companies are compliant and that the tax issues are resolved amicably,” said KRA.

Data from the companies’ registry shows some 1,068 companies were struck off the list of registered companies between July and December last year.