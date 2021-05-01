KQ restores domestic flights after Uhuru eases Covid-19 restrictions

Kenya Airways will resume domestic flights on Sunday following the government's easing of movement restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement by the national carrier on Saturday stated that it will fly twice daily to Mombasa and once daily to Kisumu "as it continues to review the option of increasing frequencies as demand picks".

The resumption of flights and the easing of movement restrictions on Labour Day promises to restart the recovery of the tourism industry, which is hurting from global lockdowns.

KQ said its utmost priority remains the health and safety of passengers, crew, and staff.

“All passengers and airport users are still required to strictly observe the safety measures in place to ensure the safety of all airport users,” the airline said.

"They are advised to familiarise themselves with health protocols including wearing facemasks throughout the journey and making use of sanitiser stations."

In his speech during Labour Day celebrations earlier on Saturday, President Kenyatta lifted the cessation of movement order affecting fives counties earlier declared disease-infested.

He said the restriction of movement into and out of Machakos, Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru counties will end at midnight.

The President also announced that curfew hours will start at 10pm and end at 4am countrywide with effect from midnight, ending the 8pm-4am curfew in the five counties.

KQ said it "continues to work closely with the government, through the Ministry of Health and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), to enforce safety measures and protocols.

