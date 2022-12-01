KQ independent non-executive director Angus Clarke quits

Kenya Airways’ independent non-executive director Angus John Clarke has quit, just months after he joined the company board.

Sources told Nation.Africa that Mr Clarke resigned to pursue other interests. Mr Clarke joined the KQ board as an independent non-executive director in April this year.

“Mr Clarke brings to Kenya Airways Plc immense and invaluable experience in commercial airline operations and strategy having over 20 years of experience in the aviation industry. He is currently Chief Executive Officer at Blue Peak Aviation, a new mid-life aircraft finance company backed by UK investment firm Warwick Capital Partners,” KQ said in a statement when it announced Mr Clarke’s appointment.

He is the former Executive Vice President (Group Strategy) at Air France KLM Group and Chief Commercial Officer at Air France.

He was at Air France KLM Group from mid-2018 until the end of 2021. Other positions he has held in the past include Managing Director at Bluepoint Aviation a position he held for eight years before moving to Air Canada where he was the Senior Advisor to the President and COO from April 2016 to August 2018.

Mr. Clarke has also previously worked with Qantas Airways Limited as Head of Strategy and earlier on as the Manager-Network Development.

KQ reported a Sh9.8 billion half-year loss in August -- a better performance than the Sh11.48 billion loss it recorded in the same period a year earlier.