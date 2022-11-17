KQ begins direct flights between Mombasa and Dubai

Kenya Airways to start direct flights to Dubai from Mombasa in December.

The management of the national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced a direct flight from Moi International Airport in Mombasa to Dubai that will start on December 15th.

Through an update to its flights operation on Thursday, KQ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said that the coastal region will start a Boeing 737-800, four times a week.

According to Mr Thura, the introduction of this route is in response to demand from the market, and is expected to boost the Kenyan coastal region tourism industry through direct access to and from the Middle East.

“""The introduction of this route is key and strategic as it will open up the Kenya coastal region, boost the tourism and hospitality industry as well as stimulate trade to the coastal city. This launch is part of Kenya Airways network expansion strategy and commitment towards supporting the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Kenya," Mr Thura added.

The new route is expected to give tourists from the Middle East, Russia, Northern Europe and Australia direct access to the tourist attraction sites in the coastal region as well as its hospitality industry.

“The Mombasa- Dubai route is expected to attract travelers to the Middle East for holiday or religious trips. The region's traders of electronics, clothes and other consumer goods will also benefit from the belly cargo capacity that will be available on the flight,” Mr Thairu said.

Also, the flights offer will increase the capacity for direct exports of seafood and fresh produce directly to the Middle East.

On its maiden flight to Dubai, the flight will originate from Nairobi, and make a stop in Mombasa to pick up passengers.

This will bring the total number of KQ frequencies to Dubai to 14 times per week.