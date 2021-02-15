KPMG ordered to pay ex-boss Sh379m for illegal sack

By  Sam Kiplagat

  • Justice Francis Tuiyott upheld the decision of an arbitrator awarding the millions of shillings to Richard Boro Ndung’u, saying his compulsory retirement was unlawful.
  • The Sh379.03 million award is, however, a reduction from the Sh504.8 million (at the current exchange rate) earlier granted to Mr Ndung’u in 2018 by the arbitrator.

Audit firm KPMG has been dealt a blow after the High Court ordered it to pay its ex-boss Sh379.03 million for unlawful sacking in 2017.

