KPA allowed to retain strict tender terms for Lamu port





The State procurement watchdog has declined to order the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to remove 'harsh’ mandatory requirements imposed on companies interested in the multimillion-shilling tender for the installation of an integrated security management system at the new Port of Lamu.

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) said the demands by KPA, such as interested bidders to have an annual financial turnover of Sh700 million, are not discriminatory or unfair.

The board, chaired by Faith Waigwa, stated that KPA is justified in putting the conditions in the qualifications criteria, adding that the request for review of the tender document lacked merit. The request was filed by Westpac General Suppliers, one of those eyeing the lucrative contract.

"KPA and its accounting officer have cited the Lamu port as a strategic installation, which bears high-security implications for the port and the country at large. Further, that as an international commercial port, its operations must meet the requirements of the International Ship and Port Security Code. No cogent justification or evidence has been provided by Westpac to rebut KPA's justifications for the requirements," said the board.

Networking

Among the mandatory requirements that Westpac wanted the board to direct KPA to remove is that those interested in the tender must possess two certificates from the National Construction Authority—one for civil contractor and another for electrical engineering and networking.

Bidders were also required to provide a certificate from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA classA1). Another requirement that Westpac was not comfortable with is the demand that in case of a joint venture, the partners must be a maximum of three.

The firm also opposed to the requirement for tenderers to submit certified audited accounts for the last three financial years demonstrating a turnover of at least Sh700 million or its equivalent in US dollars per year.

But the board dismissed the call for review and ruled that failure by Westpac to meet the demands does not mean others interested contractors cannot comply.

"The mere fact that Westpac is unable to meet some of the requirements does not necessarily imply that the same is unattainable," said the board, terming it premature to presume that none of the other interested companies met the requirements.