Meat agency pays Sh3bn to 1,200 farmers after military takeover

The refurbished Kenya Meat Commission has paid more than Sh3 billion to 1,200 farmers since the military took over operations almost two years ago, the Nation has learnt.

The factory has undergone a huge transformation from a struggling shell making monthly profits of between Sh3 million and Sh5 million to a thriving body raking in Sh300 million every month. In the last quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year, profits stood at below Sh10 million.

Business is booming for livestock farmers in the surrounding regions and the country at large as KMC has increased the number of those contracted to supply animals to the abattoir from 20 to over 1,000 in less than a year.

“Initially, farmers used to wait till the animals were slaughtered and weighed to get their pay but we have since shifted to live weight because we are now automated. Payments are delivered to the farmers within 72 hours, thus making it attractive to many suppliers,” said Brigadier James N. Githaga, KMC Managing Commissioner.

The KMC boss also said plans are under way to enter the export market in an ambitious plan that would turn it into an international supplier even as it takes care of the local demand.

“KMC did not have the ISO certification, so it could not export its products. The process was initiated last year. It’s a long process but we are through with the training and audit part and we hope to attain the certification this month.

“After that, private individuals and countries that have expressed interest in our meat will start receiving it,” said Brig. Githaga.

Before the Kenya Defence Forces took over, KMC machinery was outdated, production was at its lowest with only eight animals being slaughtered, which was way below its daily capacity of 1,000 cattle and 1,500 sheep or goats.

Disgruntled staff, suppliers and nearby landowners had filed 72 cases against the commission.

Today, the main abattoir at Athi River is beaming with activity, with over 200 permanent staff and 300 contracted workers on duty.

Brig. Githiga said Sh687 million was spent on refurbishing the factory, purchase of vehicles and livestock for the target market (security agencies, government ministries and departments).