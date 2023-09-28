Kippra to Ruto: Here’s our prescription to tame rising cost of living

Reducing taxes on cooking oil, sourcing food from many countries, providing credit to struggling households and setting minimum wages for informal sector workers are key to reducing the cost of living, a public research agency has said.

According to the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra), the cost of living will also be lowered by farmers expanding crop varieties to include indigenous, fast-maturing and drought-resistant crops, and urban dwellers adopting kitchen gardens to avoid overspending on food.

Other suggestions include farming in schools and institutions to increase food production and a cautious removal of subsidies.

Kippra, an institution that provides policy advice to the government, notes in its 2023 economic report that a surge in commodity prices poses huge risks to the country, and prescribes a cocktail of solutions that will save citizens from the high cost.

Noting that high commodity prices, especially food, have affected more poor households, the institute yesterday issued policy recommendations ranging from ways to increase agricultural production, reducing risks associated with reliance on imports from a few countries, reducing taxes, and increasing and preserving incomes.

Spending more than 60 per cent of their income on food alone, the country’s poor households have suffered the most from the high inflation that has prevailed since last year, but Kippra notes that with fuel and energy prices rising, the middle class and the rich are also feeling the pinch.

Agricultural production

“To improve agricultural production, the Ministry of Agriculture could promote crop diversification and improved crop varieties, including the adoption of local indigenous food crops that are less affected by extreme weather conditions; strengthen kitchen garden technologies, including urban farming, farms in schools and other learning institutions; and fast-track the establishment of a local fertiliser production plant in Nakuru to help reduce the country’s over-dependence on fertiliser imports,” Kippra says.

The Kippra report found that without protection against income shocks, many households have had to cut spending or adjust consumption patterns, Some have resorted to borrowing from informal channels, pushing them deeper into poverty.

The institute advises formal financial institutions to develop credit products that can help households cope with shocks such as the high cost of living and reduce over-reliance on moneylenders and other forms of informal credit.

“Commercial banks and other microfinance institutions can redesign their loans to address the challenges households face when faced with a high cost of living. This can minimise the sale of livestock, which rural households use as a coping mechanism,” Kippra advises.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u yesterday admitted that the high cost of living has affected many households, but maintained that food or fuel subsidies remain a no-go zone for the government, pointing out that the current economic pain is a result of subsidies and social protection programmes since 2020.

“The expenditure that went into social protection programmes, cushioning businesses and even individuals from the various effects of Covid-19 and the provision of fuel and other food items was quite massive and it was massive at a time when there was no fiscal space. Now we are paying back for the effects of our previous policies, not only in terms of how we get resources to cover them, but also through the effects of higher market prices,” Prof Ndung’u said.

The CS said the government was focusing on preparing for possible El Niño shocks by training farmers across the country on crop management to avoid losses.

“You cannot subsidise consumption anywhere in the world at any time. We are organising ourselves, even at the village level, to talk about post-harvest solutions so that we can remove constraints. Once we deal with that, we will be high and dry,” the CS said.

Kippra recommends the country should import from many countries to cushion consumers from price hikes due to distribution bottlenecks associated with global supply chain disruptions when importing from a few countries.

“Reduce VAT on animal fats and vegetable oils from 16 per cent to 14 per cent to cushion poorer rural households against cost of living erosion. This will increase the disposable income available to households and smooth out consumption,” Kippra says.

The institute also wants the State to set minimum wages for workers in the informal sector, who numbered more than 16 million last year, noting that despite rising commodity prices, low incomes have left them earning below what they can afford to live on.

Kippra also recommends that the government, unions and employers develop a strategy to increase the minimum wage in line with the cost of living to prevent purchasing power erosion.

According to the institute, the current minimum wage only covers about half of the cost of living for workers at the most basic level, meaning that many are living in poverty.

Economic conditions

“The wage councils represented by Cotu (Central Organization of Trade Unions), FKE (Federation of Kenya Employers) and the government need to review and recommend a minimum wage that is in line with the prevailing living wage, based on trends in the cost of living and economic conditions.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection needs to strengthen enforcement of the minimum wage policy in the informal sectors to ensure that all workers are paid at least the minimum living wage,” says Kippra.

It says this can be done by building the capacity of enforcement agencies such as labour courts and the National Employment Authority to monitor compliance.