Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Khalif Modern Homes designs a rent-to-own model for homes

Khalif Modern Homes

Jamal Hussein, the general manager at Khalif Modern Homes Limited. The company, with offices in Westlands Nairobi is selling luxury apartments on a rent-to-own model at zero interest.


Photo credit: Millicent Mwololo | Nation Media Group

By  Millicent Mwololo

At a time when some real estate companies were folding following the effects of Covid-19, Khalif Modern Homes took a bold step and opened a new door in 2020.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.