Khalif Modern Homes designs a rent-to-own model for homes

At a time when some real estate companies were folding following the effects of Covid-19, Khalif Modern Homes took a bold step and opened a new door in 2020.

“We saw an opportunity that when Covid-19 hit the country, many middle-class Kenyans realised that owning a home was a necessary evil. A good majority were unable to raise rents and this saw us design a rent-to-own model to allow them to easily own a home,” says Jamal Hussein, the general manager.

With offices in Westlands, Khalif Modern Homes had seen a gap in the market that most of the housing products were overpriced, making them inaccessible to the middle-class.

They, therefore, aligned themselves with the government’s Big Four Agenda to provide affordable housing at slightly below-market prices.

The developer has come up with a rent-to-own model for luxurious apartments, which are selling off-plan.

The 15-floors high luxurious apartments earmarked for construction feature two, three and four bedroom units to accommodate unique client needs. A two bedroom apartment is retailing at Sh9 million, while a three bedroom unit is going at Sh15 million. A three bedroom unit is going at Sh17 million.

“With our products, any Kenyan can own a home at Sh200,000 per month for four years. Once we agree on the purchase price, that is it. The company will cushion against fluctuations in the market. We also have a responsibility to ensure that we deliver affordable housing,” Mr Hussein says.

The main challenge to affordable housing in Kenya is the high cost of construction materials, says Hussein.

“We are pleading with government and its agencies to reduce taxes in order to cushion developers. When this goodwill is extended to homebuyers, the affordable housing dream becomes a reality,” he said. The directors of Khalif Modern Homes have got over six years in Kenya’s real estate sector and have handed over various residential and commercial developments.

The company is also giving an early Christmas with a Sh1 million off to homebuyers this festive season up to December 31st 2021. “This is for both cash and instalments. We can negotiate for a minimum deposit and an instalment range ideal for each client,” says Hussein.