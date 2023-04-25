Ketraco picks insider John Mativo to be next MD

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) has appointed Dr John Mativo as its new managing director for a three-year term with immediate effect.

Dr Mativo's appointment was announced by Ketraco board chairman Abdi Duale on Tuesday.

The engineer, who is currently the acting General Manager project services, beat eight other candidates for the post which attracted 194 applicants.

"Dr Mativo's appointment will take effect from April 24, 2023 for a three-year term, renewable once, subject to performance and retirement age for civil servants," a Ketraco statement said.

Dr Mativo takes over from Fernandes Barasa, who resigned as Ketraco managing director in February last year to contest the Kakamega gubernatorial seat. Antony Wamukota was then appointed as acting MD before being replaced on an interim basis by Engineer Isaac Kiva in January this year.

Mr Kiva is the Secretary for Renewable Energy in the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and was seconded to Ketraco to oversee the recruitment process for the new MD, and has now returned to his substantive position at the ministry.

"Dr Mativo is expected to bring on board sufficient leadership and resource management skills having served the company in various capacities since 2010," Ketraco said.

"He has a wealth of experience and institutional historical information, which is much needed to provide the necessary leadership in designing appropriate plans and strategies that will contribute to high and sustainable socio-economic development of the country's economy."

The new Ketraco MD holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan, a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from Tongji University, China, and a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nairobi.

Prior to joining Ketraco, Dr Mativo worked with H.P. Gauff Consulting Engineer, Ministry of Roads and Public Works and later as a consultant for European Union funded projects in local government.

His appointment comes at a time when Kenya's power sector is undergoing reforms that the government says will lead to affordable and stable electricity for households and businesses.

Dr Mativo will be tasked with ensuring a smooth transition of the system operator role from Kenya Power to Ketraco. This will see Ketraco controlling the energy mix fed into the grid.