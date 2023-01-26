Ketraco gets another acting MD pending selection of substantive boss

Mr Isaac Kiva has been named acting managing director and CEO of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco), the firm's board has announced. Mr Kiva's appointment comes just a week after President William Ruto appointed Abdi Bare Duale as board chairman.

In an internal memo to staff, Mr Duale said Mr Kiva’s term will start effective immediately and run for six months or until the post is substantially filled in a competitive process, whichever comes first.

“Following a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 26 2023, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Energy, has appointed Eng Isaac Kiva to be seconded from the Ministry as acting Managing Director and CEO,” reads the memo in part.

Mr Kiva, who is currently the secretary for renewable energy at the Ministry of Energy, takes over from Anthony Wamukota who has been holding the position in an acting capacity since Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa resigned in February last year.

A registered professional engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya and a member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, Mr Kiva has worked in public sector management having held senior government positions for over 20 years.