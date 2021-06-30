Keroche seeks out-of-court solution to feud with KRA

Keroche Breweries has chosen an alternative method of resolving its Sh9.1 billion tax dispute with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Last year, a court ordered the company to pay KRA Sh100 million as a condition for stopping the taxman from attaching the brewer's accounts.

Speaking to the media yesterday, however, CEO Tabitha Karanja said she was positive about reaching an amicable solution with the taxman.

“The talks are progressing well…as business people, all we want is a conducive working environment and to also have a cordial relationship with the tax collector,” she said.

She said the company is proceeding with its expansion programme by launching new products into the market.

Keroche, owned by Ms Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja, has been diversifying its portfolio. On Tuesday, the firm launched X beer targeted high end drinkers. It has an alcohol content of 8.8 per cent.

Keroche Breweries chief executive officer Tabitha Karanja (centre) is all smiles during the launch of X beer, an 8.8 per cent alcoholic beverage at the company’s premises in Naivasha on June 29, 2021. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The beer maker described the unveiling of Brand X as a deliberate effort to achieve the envisaged 20 per cent market share.

“The quality of Brand X and its richness is unmatched in the present market. It is targeted at the middle and upper-end market,” she said.

The beer maker also launched Viena Ice Strong Lager recently, with an alcohol content of 10 per cent, targeting all levels of consumers.

According to the CEO, the company’s interest in strong beers was informed by the growing number of people who want quality and naturally brewed beer.

“For years we have relied on imported strong beer. Being local manufacturers, we have chosen to fill this gap and give Kenyans a beer of great taste that makes for an easy enjoyable drinking experience,” she explained.

She termed Covid-19 as an eye-opener, voicing the need for the country to support local manufacturers in a bid to survive the economic challenges posed by the pandemic.