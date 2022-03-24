Kenyattas, Ndegwas pocket Sh1.2bn dividend
The families of Jomo Kenyatta and former Central Bank of Kenya Governor Philip Ndegwa will pocket Sh1.23 billion in the wake of record banking profits that have delivered outsize shareholder payouts.
The Kenyattas lead the pack with a pay out of Sh652.5 million from their 13.2 percent stake in NCBA Group, which on Wednesday doubled its dividend per share to Sh3 for the year to December 2021.
The Ndegwa family, which owns 11.7 percent stake in the bank, will earn Sh580.8 million in dividends for the period.
