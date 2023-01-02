Kenyattas gain Sh3bn in a year as NCBA surges to top

The Kenyatta family has gained Sh3.12 billion in one year from their ownership of NCBA Group after the top tier lender defied the stock market crash to emerge the best stock at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

NCBA Group share jumped 57.94 percent in 2022, making it the top performer at the Nairobi bourse that shed Sh650.1 billion last year following rate hikes in the developed world and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kenyattas, who control 13.2 percent of the bank, saw the worth of their stake close the year at Sh8.66 billion from Sh5.5 billion on the first trading day of January.