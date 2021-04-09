Kenyatta family firm appeals Sh1.6m award to elderly plumber

Brookside Dairy factory ruiru

A section of the Brookside Dairy factory in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the appeal, the two firms indicated that they were condemned unheard, terming the court decision an unfair trial.
  • The High Court in January last year awarded 80-year-old David Gicheru Sh1.5 million for use of his picture by Brookside.
  • He was shown the door in 2018 after complaining when Brookside Dairy used his picture in its calendar. 

A firm owned by the Kenyatta family and Brookside Dairies has filed an appeal against a court order to compensate an elderly plumber Sh1.6 million for unlawful termination and use of his photograph without his consent.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Kenyatta family firm appeals Sh1.6m pay to plumber

  2. Treasury adds Sh81bn to debt in April bond sale

  3. PRIME Chronology of debt: How Kenya found itself here

  4. Ng’inja the Entertainer: I wear many hats

  5. PRIME Sell stake in cash-rich parastatals to boost revenue: MPs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.