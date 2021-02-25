Number of ultra-rich Kenyans shrinks in year of Covid

Chris Kirubi, Equity Group CEO James Mwangi and billionaire philanthropist Manu Chandaria

From left: Businessman Chris Kirubi, Equity Group CEO James Mwangi and billionaire philanthropist Manu Chandaria. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
victorjuma_img

By  Victor Juma

What you need to know:

  • Nigeria led the pack with 867 ultra-rich persons followed by South Africa (742) and Egypt (583).

Sixteen Kenyans dropped out of the ultra-rich list in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted businesses and hammered most asset classes across Africa.

