Kenyans turn to loans facilities as schools reopen

With schools set to reopen from next week, amid tough economic challenges, many Kenyans are fretting at the prospects of keeping their children in school this year.

It is for that reasons that many Kenyan parents are likely to turn to loans facilities to cater for their children’s school fees.

Under the strain of a harsh economy, last year Kenyans borrowed millions of shillings from financial lenders for school fees payment.

Last year, one of these facilities from Buy Now Pay Later firm, Aspira, extended Sh23 million in school fee loans to parents to support the education of their children.

According to the company, the Soma Loan Facility has benefitted learners in at least 126 schools and institutions of higher learning since its launch 12 months ago, with funding going up to Sh500,000.

“This facility is designed to address the challenges of paying school fees and ensure funds are readily available when parents, guardians, and sponsors need them,” Mr Arnold Muthama, Marketing Lead at Aspira, said.

As school reopen for the first term of 2024, about 1.2 million learners are expected to join Grade 7, while 1.1 million will be proceeding to Grade 8 in Junior Secondary Schools.

Last month, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu warned school principals against increase fees for secondary school learners.

Speaking when he presided over the announcement of the placement of the 2023 KCPE candidates in secondary schools, Machogu reiterated the government's commitment to shielding parents from additional financial burdens amid the challenging economic times, saying school principals have no authority to increase fees.

The Cabinet Secretary also pointed out that in light of the harsh economic times in the country, it would be unfair for schools to increase fees.