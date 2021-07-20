Kenyans to pay more for Zoom calls as VAT tax rules take effect

zoom

Addition of the VAT will see Kenyan individuals and companies pay at least Sh2,500 more for the cheapest package.

Photo credit: File

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenyans will from next month pay more to attend online meetings and webinars via Zoom after the video communications platform increased its service charges, following the government’s imposition of a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on electronic services.

