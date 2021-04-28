Kenyans cut back on mobile money transactions by Sh38bn

Mobile money transfers

Kenyans slashed the amount of mobile money transactions they did by 6.2 per cent within just two months following the resumption of normal charges for transfers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenyans slashed the amount of mobile money transactions they did by 6.2 per cent within just two months of the central bank lifting a waiver on charges for low-value money transfers that was put in place last year.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Keroche launches 10pc alcohol beer

  2. Kenyans slash mobile cash transfers by Sh38bn

  3. Public participation on data protection rules kicks off

  4. Rent a bike business lands in Nairobi

  5. CA suspends Mt Kenya TV over unsuitable content

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.