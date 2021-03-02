Kenyans face higher goods prices as import costs rise

Naivas

Shoppers at Naivas supermarket in Ongata Rongai Kajiado County on December 11, 2020. 

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

Kenyan consumers may soon have to dig deeper into their pockets to buy their favourite goods as shipping lines slap importers with additional charges following costly delays in offloading cargo at the port of Mombasa.

