Kenyan tour firm bags two awards at 2022 Topscorebrands Awards

A leading Kenyan travel agency has bagged two awards for its role in boosting domestic tourism.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris won the “Kenya’s Most Affordable and Caring Travel Agency” and ‘Kenya’s Most trusted Travel Company” awards during the annual Topscorebrands Awards held on December 1, 2022, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi.

The awards are a recognition of the agency’s contribution to the recovering tourism sector in Kenya through the tour firm's flexible payment plan dubbed "Commit Kidogo Kidogo" through which customers, including local tourists, save for their dream holidays within the country and even abroad.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris chief executive officer Mr Pancras Karema said the company has experienced tremendous growth earning a place in the hearts of many Kenyans owing to their pocket-friendly holiday packages.

“I would like to thank all our loyal customers who have time and again trusted us in planning their holidays. We are dedicating these two awards to our customers and we will continue serving them exceptionally and with utmost dedication,” said Mr Karema.