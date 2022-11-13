Kenyan Safari firm-Twiga Tours named the best in the world

Twiga Tours is basking in glory after it was named as the World leading Safari company during the World Travel Awards (WTA), 2022 held in Muscat, Oman on Saturday night.

The Kenyan company emerged the best among other world best hospitality industries during the 29th anniversary Grand Tour – an annual search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world.

Founded in 1980, the firm which prides itself on offering highly personalised African Safari experiences in Kenya and the East Africa region, has stood the test of time, winning prestigious awards in the global arena.

“This is a great achievement for the company and the entire team. Winning this award on a global level is a testament to what our company stands for-quality and unique experiences. We take this opportunity to thank our amazing guests and partners across the globe for their confidence in us,” the company's Chief Executive Officer Minaz Manji told the Nation.

" It has been a hard journey since our company's inception 42 years ago but sheer hard work, dedication and the passion to create and provide the highest level of personal service has seen the growth of the company. We are proud of our achievements on the global platform," he added.

Other winners in the ceremony include Maldives which claimed the ultimate honour of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) taking the title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’.

Vietnam also claimed the headlines winning five major honours:. ‘World’s Leading City Break Destination’ went to Hanoi, ‘World’s Leading Nature Island Destination’ was presented to Phu Quoc, ‘World’s Leading Town Destination’ was won by Tam , ‘World’s Leading Regional Nature Destination’ was awarded to Moc Chau, with Vietnam winning ‘World’s Leading Heritage Destination’.

Other big destination category winners included Jamaica which took a hat-trick of honours, winning ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’, World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’.

Saint Lucia, Dubai took the title of ‘World’s Leading Business Travel Destination for honeymoon

Abu Dhabi won ‘World’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination’ and Oman claimed top honors for ‘World’s Leading Nature Destination’. ‘World’s Leading City Destination’ went to Porto with the exciting title of ‘World’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’ being awarded to Batumi.

Speaking during the award ceremony World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke told all the winners and hospitality industry to continue raising the benchmark in the industry.

Voting audience

“I would like to personally thank all of the winners tonight. You have been recognised by our global voting audience as the leaders of tourism excellence. I know that your commitment to becoming the very best will in turn serve to drive up standards across the industry and will raise the collective benchmark.” Mr Cooke said.

In the aviation sector, Qatar Airways was named as the ‘World’s Leading Airline’ while Emirates took the title of ‘World’s Leading Airline Brand’ together with ‘World’s Leading Airline to the Middle East’, ‘World’s Leading Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘World’s Leading Airlines Rewards Programme.

Oman Air claimed the awards for ‘World’s Leading Airline – Business Class’, ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge – Business Class’, and ‘World’s Leading Airline – Customer Experience’.

‘World’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’ was presented to Etihad Airways which also won the prize for ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge – First Class.’ Oman Airports claimed a double honour by taking the awards for ‘World’s Leading Regional Airport 2022 (Salalah Airport), and World’s Leading Airport – Customer Experience (Muscat International Airport).