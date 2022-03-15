Kenyan ride-hailing firm Little revamps app to offer one-stop platform for its services

Kenyan ride-hailing firm Little has revamped its app to offer a one-stop platform for its services in a bid to save time for its clients as well as reduce paper.

At the click of a button, one can now access cutting edge services in transport, parcel delivery, entertainment and e-wallet.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, Little Chief Executive Officer Kamal Budhabhatti noted that most companies were looking for one-stop-shop for different services and their latest move is aimed at addressing fast-changing technological needs in Kenyan market.

Mr Budhabhatti said the platform will allow users to access services from different portfolios available with the main divisions under the retail category including transport, delivery services, entertainment and e-Wallet.

Taxi services

“We have upgraded the Little App from just offering the ride hailing services to a one stop shop now addressing different challenges companies face, the added features are a plus to our over 1,200 customers and others aspiring to join us,” said Mr Budhabhatti.

Launched six years ago as a company that only offered a platform for users to connect with taxi services, Little has evolved to offer a number of services to suit the needs and wants of different customers.

This has seen the firm evolve from Little Cab to Little app, transitioning from the retail front to offer a wide variety of corporate services such as parcel, shuttle, and utility services and staff attendance.

On top of hailing-taxi services, there are various services a corporate is able to enjoy with firms able to utilise courier services from delivering parcels weighing as low as one kilogram to a ton.

The fast, affordable and flexible services allow corporates to send goods outside of Nairobi while still offering postpaid services.

TV services

Regardless of the number of employees, Little’s shuttle services allow various capacities from a seven-seater, 33, 52 and 61-seater. Companies are allowed to enjoy the luxuries of Range Rovers and Toyota Land Cruisers.

The portal also offers corporate utility services such as paying for electricity, airtime, water, cable TV services and much more.

“Corporates may enjoy the above services at an interest rate of less than one percent as their bills are consolidated into one,” said the CEO.

On the staff attendance front, Little developed a QR code that allows employees to scan their attendance whilst coming into the office and leaving.